Cyriel Dessers is reportedly wanted by Cagliari. | SNS Group

The Rangers star has divided opinion but he has transfer interest.

Cyriel Dessers is said to be wanted bv Cagliari as he attracts plenty of attention for a Rangers transfer exit.

The Nigerian international has split opinion at times but he netted 22 times in his debut season at Ibrox. Criticisms of his game have included passing up clear-cut chances but the forward had started to win over his doubters by the end of the last campaign, however, interest has emerged.

Saudi Arabian suitors plus some in Europe were reported in the striker. Now it has been claimed that Serie A side Cagliari are on the case, as Tuttomercato claim Rangers want in the region of £4.2m for Dessers. He left Italy last summer when swapping Cremonese for Ibrox, but now has an option to return to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Currently, the 29-year-old is the most experience striker boss Philippe Clement has. Cagliari sporting director Nereo Bonato, during the presentation of the new coach Davide Nicola, provided a transfer hint over a deal that is about to be done but there are no indications right now that the move concerns Dessers. He hinted: “Something has been sown and will soon be made official.