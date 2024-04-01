Pundits Jeff Stelling and Andy Townsend waxed lyrical on the goal record of Rangers star James Tavernier, describing it as 'astonishing' but believe that his age of 32 may prevent him from securing a big-money move to the Premier League in the future.

Townsend praised his importance and contributions to Rangers' team, describing how he is a 'bonus' to the squad and described his goal scoring abilities as 'amazing'. Additionally, he also lent credit to his adaptability and maturity on the pitch.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season, Tavernier is arguably enjoying his best season in a Rangers shirt to date. He has scored 14 goals from right-back, notching up eight assists along the way - without him, it is difficult to imagine the Light Blues enjoying the same amount of success in the current campaign. Not only is he a stout-hearted defender, his creativity and goal contributions make him a truly invaluable asset to the Gers.

Previously, Tavernier has featured for outfits such as Wigan Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United over the course of his illustrious playing career. He made his start in professional football at Newcastle United, making two Premier League appearances for the Mags - his time at St. James' Park was largely characterised by various loan spells at clubs in the EFL.

What did Andy Townsend and Jeff Stelling say about Rangers' James Tavernier?

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Townsend mentioned: "Some record, that’s astonishing. It’s a brilliant record. How much of a bonus that is to his team, when you’ve got someone like that in those defensive areas, and I know he can play further forward. That is a very, very good record. An amazing goalscoring record."