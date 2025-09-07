A look at 5 Govan aces still at the club but don’t look to be part of the Rangers boss’ plans

Despite countless Rangers departures in the summer window, there are still a number of players who remain at the club, who aren’t getting a game.

With the financial backing from Andrew Cavenagh and the 49ers enterprise, Russell Martin made 14 new additions to the Rangers squad this summer. However, the Rangers boss was able to balance out the squad with some notable offloads, including Hamza Igamane, Cyriel Dessers and Jefte. Even though the number of departures compared to arrivals is similar at Ibrox, there are still some players left at the club whose future remains uncertain.

With some notable names left out of Martin’s squad for the Europa League, as well as some players not getting first team action, here’s a look at five Rangers stars whose Ibrox careers still could be vulnerable, despite the transfer window being over:

Nedim Bajrami

Perhaps the highest profile player to be left out of the Europa League squad, Bajrami recently featured from the bench in The Gers’ Old Firm clash with Celtic but has not made the European cut. Since signing for Rangers last season, the Albanian International has shown glimpses of brilliance, most notably his goal in the League Cup final. However, as the Russell Martin era begins he has found himself mostly on the bench, struggling for minutes and form.

Kieran Dowell

Also omitted from the European squad, Dowell has struggled for form under Russell Martin after his loan with Birmingham City. The 27-year old has at times been a scapegoat for Rangers fans, in what has been a dreadful start to the season for the whole team. Martin was supportive of Dowell when he came under scrutiny by Rangers fans, claiming that he’d been playing the midfielder out of position, but after leaving him out of the Europa League squad perhaps the Gers boss also isn’t convinced. Now after time down south, the future is again unknown the ex Birmingham City man.

Rabbi Matondo

Reportedly on £30,000 a week, Matondo has somehow survived yet another transfer window at Ibrox. Other than the Welshman’s stunning last minute strike against Celtic, he has offered very little in a Rangers jersey and has struggled with injuries. His lightning pace could be a real asset to Rangers, should Martin decide to give him a chance, but it looks highly unlikely that’s going to happen.

Leon King

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park, King got some valuable first team minutes at SPFL Championship level, however it doesn’t look like he’ll be back in the Rangers starting XI anytime soon. Martin made three new additions at centre back in the summer, indicating that King isn’t part of his plans. The 21-year old had been linked with a move to EFL League One side, Wycombe Wanderers in July, but the deal fell through.

Danilo

The Brazilian striker was included in the Europa League squad, however his position in the starting XI is now under threat, following the signing of Youssef Chermiti. Rangers signed the Everton forward for a fee of around £10m, the first time they’ve forked out an eight figure sum for a player since Tore Andre Flo 25 years ago. Before that, the Govan side acquired the signature of Bojan Miovski from Girona, meaning Danilo could find himself being third choice.