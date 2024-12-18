Here is what the Rangers team could look like if some transfer rumours come to the boil.

The transfer window could prove key if Rangers are to get back in this title race - but who may come in?

Philippe Clement’s side have been left licking their wounds after a Premier Sports Cup final defeat to Celtic, with controversy emerging in the aftermath after a missed penalty incident for them in the game. Pain from that will need shelved quickly if they are to have a chance of catching the champions in the Premiership.

A big January is needed and there have already been links to various players. Here is how the Rangers starting XI could look if the current transfer rumours come to fruition, including an Everton star and Leeds United striker.

GK - Jack Butland

RB - Nathan Patterson

Could a return to Ibrox be on the cards for the Everton man? Reports have suggested that the possibility of the right-back coming back to his boyhood club "could open up” amid injuries in Govan plus a lack of Everton minutes

CB - Robin Propper

CB - John Souttar

LB - Jefte

CM - Marco Van Ginkel

A limited budget means that Clement needs to shop smart if he wants a level of quantity. And having considered the experienced Dutch midfielder, the Belgian “could perhaps turn to eight-time Netherlands cap van Ginkel for a bargain signing.”

CM - Nicolas Raskin

CM - Marko Soldo

NK Osijek midfielder Soldo could be a man to fill many gaps in midfield. Primarily a midfielder but who can also operate out on the flanks, he is claimed to be a player Rangers are following closely.

RW - Kwame Poku

On fire in League One for Peterborough this campaign with 10 goals and eight assists already. Set to be out of action for a while with a hamstring problem but undoubted quality could still be pounced upon

ST - Joe Gelthardt

This has been a pretty strong rumour for still being in December, surrounding the Leeds United striker. Chances have been few and far between but now Rangers could look to offer him away out of Leeds United.

LW - Oguz Aydin

One that could excite Rangers fans. It’s been claimed that the Light Blues could make a move for the 24-year-old star who only joined Fenerbahce in the summer. Three goals and an assist in eight games this term.