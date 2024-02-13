Rangers boss Philippe Clement heads into Wednesday night's clash with struggling Ross County knowing a big win could place them top of the Scottish Premiership for the first time since the Belgian took charge at Ibrox.

The 49-year-old head coach has masterminded a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Light Blues since his appointment, dragging Rangers back into title contention against the odds and he heads into the Valentine's Day clash with Ross County aware that a win by three or more goals will see them leapfrog Celtic into first position.

Clement's side enter the game on the back of a five game winning run in the Scottish Premiership, while their opponents will arrive in Glasgow manageress and without a win in nine. Strangers things have happened but the home side are overwhelming favourites to claim a victory.

There are some selection headaches ahead for Clement though with January recruit Oscar Cortes impressing in the weekend Scottish Cup win over Ayr United, while Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz continue to battle for the left back slot. Cyriel Dessers has been Clement's regular starting forward but two goals in his his last three starts mean on loan striker Fabio Silva may get the nod.

Here's how we think Rangers will line up against Ross County at Ibrox tomorrow.

1 . Jack Butland - GK

2 . James Tavernier - RB Photo: SNS

3 . CB - Connor Goldson Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group