Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for their fourth pre-season friendly test against Birmingham City at St Andrew’s

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face EFL League One side Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in a Memorial Match played in tribute of two-time European Cup winner Trevor Francis.

On the first anniversary of his death, Britain’s first £1 million footballer will be remembered this evening, having spent successful spells at both clubs during his playing career. Philippe Clement’s side have yet to taste victory in pre-season and have travelled down south for their fourth friendly test against a Blues side who are similarly in the process of overhauling their squad following relegation from the English Championship last season. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

The Light Blues slipped to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United at Murrayfield on Saturday and Clement has decided to ring the changes for this clash as he continues to monitor his players’ game time and minutes ahead of the return to competitive action on August 3 when they kick-off their Scottish Premiership campaign.

Liam Kelly starts in between the sticks - his first start since returning to the club earlier this summer. It’s a back four comprised of captain James Tavernier, Leon Balogun, new signing Clinton Nsiala and Ridvan Yilmaz. The middle of the park will be occupied by youngster Cole McKinnon and Mohamed Diomande with Ross McCausland and Rabbi Matondo on both flanks. Alex Lowry is given a rare chance to impress in the No.10 position, supporting lone striker Danilo.

Despite boarding the flight down south with his teammates, there’s NO place in the matchday squad for exit-linked Connor Goldson after a bid was accepted for the central defender earlier today, while Jack Butland is another glaring absentee. Todd Cantwell remains sidelined through injury, while several players who started the weekend’s match at Murrayfield are rested - namely Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Tom Lawrence.

What has fit-again striker, Danilo said?

“I am buzzing every moment I am on the field. I just remember being a kid and I enjoy playing football and sometimes I just don't even realise that I am just back. When you are on the field everything is around you, the people screaming, and it is so beautiful to see. I am in such a happy place, and I am really happy at Rangers as well - I love this place.

“It is day by day, also in the training, I’ll start to do a little bit extra and now they can manage how many minutes I can do and not irritate the knee. Sometimes with the knee you never know about tomorrow so today I feel good but tomorrow my knee can get swelling so it is about communication. Right now, there has been no reaction, and I can build up more minutes as well as confidence. When I am on the field I just forget about my knee, forget about everything I just love to play football, so it has been amazing.”

“Obviously, we didn't want to lose (against Manchester United) and have this result, but it was a great opportunity for us to build up more minutes in the legs. It is about connection as well, so we are building connections together, everybody is getting minutes, and it is always good to have these strong opponents because you build up a really strong mentality as well. It is about make sure everybody is sharp and ready to give everything when the league starts so I think it is always a great test especially against a strong opponent.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of tonight’s friendly match in the Midlands...

Rangers starting XI:

Liam Kelly; James Tavernier (C), Leon Balogun, Clinton Nsiala, Ridvan Yilmaz; Mohamed Diomande, Cole McKinnon; Ross McCausland, Alex Lowry, Rabbi Matondo; Danilo.

SUBS: Lewis Budinauckas (GK), Connor Barron, Cyriel Dessers, Scott Wright, Leon King, Adam Devine, Robbie Fraser, Bailey Rice, Findlay Curtis, Archie Stevens, Connor Allan, Paul Nsio.

Birmingham City starting XI:

Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Ethan Laird, Krystian Bielik (C), Dion Sanderson, Alex Cochrane, Paik Seung-ho, Jordan James, Koji Miyoshi, Willum Por Willumsson, Emil Hansson, Alfie May.