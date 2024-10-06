Rangers' Leon Balogun (L) and Ianis Hagi (R) arrive pre-match | SNS Group

Rangers’ confirmed starting XI for Scottish Premiership clash against the Perth saints at Ibrox Stadium

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Philippe Clement has named his Rangers starting XI and substitutes to face a St Johnstone side under new management in their latest Scottish Premiership fixture at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Light Blues will attempt to bounce back from a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Lyon in the Europa League on Thursday night against the struggling Perth club who are without a win in any of their last six matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints have lost five and drawn one, including last weekend’s 6-0 humbling at home to reigning champions Celtic - a run that has seen Craig Levein sacked and former Riga FC head coach Simo Valakari appointed as his successor this week. The Finnish boss will hope to kick-start his reign in Scottish football with a positive result.

Loading....

Jack Butland keeps the gloves once again between the sticks and is shielded by a settled back four comprising of skipper James Tavernier, John Souttar, Robin Propper and Jefte. Mohamed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin form the base of midfield, with Vaclav Cerny and Ross McCausland on either flank. Nadim Bajrami moves into .10 role, supporting Cyriel Dessers up front.

Connor Barron drops to the bench, while Tom Lawrence is left out of the matchday squad after sustaining a knock that forced him off at half-time against Lyon a few days ago. Danilo, Rabbi Matondo, Ridvan Yilmaz and Oscar Cortes remain sidelined. Ianis Hagi is named among the substitutes on his long-awaited return to the first-team fold.

What has manager, Philippe Clement said?

“You cannot predict. They had a manager a few weeks ago when we played against them (in a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win). He was sacked after so the interim manager did the job and did it in a different way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, a new manager has come in, so we don’t have any clue how they’re going to approach the game. So the most important thing stays, like we always do, we look first at ourselves to play the game.

“And I think the main target now is to recover really well after the game on Thursday, to be good again on Sunday, to make the difference against them and to play our football.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s Premiership encounter in Govan...

Rangers starting XI:

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), John Souttar, Robin Propper, Jefte; Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin; Vaclav Cerny, Nedim Bajrami, Ross McCausland; Cyriel Dessers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUBS: Liam Kelly (GK), Connor Barron, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leon Balogun, Hamza Igamane, Ianis Hagi, Robbie Fraser.

St Johnstone starting XI:

Ross Sinclair; Andre Raymond, Jack Sanders, Lewis Neilson, Nicky Clark (C), Drey Wright, Aaron Essel, Matthew Smith, Sven Sprangler, Makenzie Kirk, Benjamin Kimpioka.

SUBS: Josh Rae (GK), Cammy MacPherson, Graham Carey, Adama Sidibeh, Max Kucheriavyi, Josh McPake, David Keltjens, Fran Franczak, Scott Bright.