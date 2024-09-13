Rangers manager Philippe Clement during a training session | SNS Group

The Ibrox outfit could be without five players for the trip to face Dundee United on Premiership duty this weekend

Rangers could be without five first-team players for Sunday’s Premiership clash with Dundee United tat Tannadice after manager Philippe Clement confirmed that Danilo, Rabbi Matondo and Ridvan Yilmaz are all definitely sidelined.

The Light Blues resume domestic action this weekend with a tricky trip to Tayside against last season’s promoted Championship winners. But the Ibrox side still have their troubles to seek with Ross McCausland adding to their injury woes after sustaining a knock while on international duty with Northern Ireland.

However, new £3.5m signing Nedim Bajrami is waiting in the wings to make his debut after taking part in his first training session on Friday, while winger Oscar Cortes is closing in on a return after spending the last five weeks on the treatment table.

Providing a detailed squad update after the two-week break, Clement stated: “Ross (McCausland) picked up a knock on international duty, but it shouldn't be too bad. Nedim Bajrami trained with the team for the first time today. We will make a decision after training tomorrow. Ridvan is still out along with Danilo and Matondo. Ridvan is back doing individual work outside.

“Oscar (Cortes) played 60 minutes in our closed door game (against Motherwell), he is progressing well along with Hamza (Igamane). Danilo was an unlucky one, he slipped in a sprint. Thankfully, it is not a cruciate ligament, but he will be out for at least four weeks. Thankfully the work he had done previously to help strengthen his knee helped prevent a more serious injury.”

Dundee United head into the clash having won their last three games on the spin, without conceding a goal. And Clement admits he hasn’t had to speak with under-fire captain James Tavernier after the intense criticism he faced in the wake of the 3-0 Old Firm defeat by rivals Celtic before the international break.

“I know there is a lot of frustration,” Clement declared. “In moments the team does not perform, the captain is always the first one that fans point to. I had similar moments in Brugge. It is part of being captain. I have to say he (Tavernier) is very mature and motivated to get results.

“It’s easy to be captain in the moments when everything is going well. The real captains are the ones who keep you moving forward in difficult moments. That is what Tav has been doing, driving the team forward and helping the new guys with their integration.”