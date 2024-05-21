Rangers stopper Jack Butland snubbed from Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional England squad for Euro 2024
Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has been left OUT of England’s provisional 33-man training squad ahead of Euro 2024.
The Ibrox No.1 has been touted for a return to the international set-up after a sensational debut season at Ibrox following his free transfer from Premier League side Crystal Palace last summer.
Various reports suggested Butland was in line for a call-up to the previous Three Lions camp, named by head coach Gareth Southgate during the last international window in March for warm-up games against Brazil and Belgium, but he was surprisingly omitted from the squad.
The 31-year-old retained hope of being included in Southgate’s squad for this summer’s major finals in Germany - but nine-time capped stopper has once again been excluded from Southgate’s provisional squad for two friendlies against Bosnia and Iceland before whittling down the list to a final 26 for the tournament, which begins on June 14th.
Butland was named in the PFA Scotland Premiership Team of the Year after keeping 25 clean sheets in 56 appearances across all competitions this season. He was also one of four stars nominated for the Player of the Year alongside his team mate James Tavernier, before losing out on the vote to Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland.
He did enjoy a productive night at Rangers’ end-of-season awards night, scooping the POTY and Players’ Player of the Year. And despite strong rumours he would return to the international fold, Butland has not been handed a reprieve.
Instead, Southgate has opted to name Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) and youngster James Trafford (Burnley), with one of the four keepers likely to be axed from the final squad in the coming weeks.
Butland misses out along with ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell. But there are places for uncapped quartet Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Jarrad Branthwaite and Adam Wharton.
