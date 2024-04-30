Rangers skipper James Tavernier with teammate Jack Butland, Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley and Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland after being nominayed for PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland admits it would be “silly to lose heart now” in the Scottish Premiership title race - insisting it’s all about winning ugly between now and the end of the season.

The exit-linked Ibrox No.1, who has already helped Philippe Clement’s side win the League Cup this season, was nominated alongside Light Blues team mate James Tavernier as two of the four players in line for PFA Scotland Player of the Year on Monday.

Both featured in Rangers 2-1 victory over St Mirren in Paisley on Sunday afternoon, before league leaders Celtic restored their three points lead by defeating Dundee by the same scoreline at Dens Park.

With only four rounds of fixtures remaining before the Scottish Cup Final on May 25th, Butland claims Rangers will be going “full tilt” in their pursuit of further silverware over the coming weeks. The 31-year-old keeper, who is certain to attract plenty of transfer interest this summer after an excellent campaign between the sticks, declared: “Full tilt, we’ve come a long way. We've put ourselves in a position to achieve some great things, but that is all we've done. We all know what it's going to take and what we have to do to get over the line and get what we need.

“It’s full focus, one game at a time. If we do that and perform to our best then we give ourselves a really good opportunity to do that.”

Asked if there was still a strong belief they could achieve a domestic Treble, Butland responded: “One million per cent. It'd be silly to lose heart now from where we've come from, the gap that we closed and the position we’ve put ourselves in. There's certainly plenty of belief in the squad that we can do it.

“Belief is one thing, we’ve got to go out there and show it and put in the performances to do so. It’s the mental side of it, the tactical side and the emotional side of it - something we’ve spoke a lot about and something we’re prepared for. That’s what we have to deal with. It’s certainly something we’re all relishing and hopefully it’s a positive end for us.