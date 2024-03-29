Chris Sutton has given Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland his England backing

Chris Sutton has admitted he cannot understand how Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland was not involved in Gareth Southgate's latest England squad - inisting playing his club football in Scotland should not count against his Euro 2024 chances.

The former Celtic striker has put rivalry aside by throwing his support behind calls for Butland to be named in the 23-man Three Lions squad for this summer's European Championship finals in Germany. The 31-year-old has not been capped by his national team since 2018 and barely featured during his time at Crystal Palace and Manchester United before heading north of the border.

However, he has been a key figure in the success of Philippe Clement's side this season, racking up an impressive 23 clean sheets across all competitions so far. And with England seemingly not settled on a first-choice keeper, that has led to plenty of debate over whether Butland could earn himself a long-awaited recall to the Southgate's set-up.

Many onlookers believe playing his trade in Scottish football is counting against Butland's chances, but several pundits including Rangers all-time leading goal scorer Ally McCoist have talked up his credentials. Now Sutton has added his voice by declaring that Butland deserves to be firmly in the frame for a call-up after being a surprise omission from the latest camp for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley. Instead, Southgate initially opted to name regular trio Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone, but the latter was forced to withdraw due to injury. That led James Trafford - part of a struggling Burnley side currently locked in a Premier League relegation battle - to be promoted rather than turn to Butland.

Speaking on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast, Sutton was left baffled by the decision and has told Southgate to get his "backside" to Ibrox to watch Butland in action.

He stated: "Nothing against James Trafford, but I’ve seen plenty of him and it’s been a difficult season for him. Difficult season for Burnley. But I think you can look at his indecision from crossed balls. You had the start of the season, watching him play out from the back with his feet is really excellent. But he’s a guy who’s lost confidence the longer the season has gone on. Hence why even his manager has realised that, and made a change.

"And I don’t know whether there’s the usual anti-Scottish football agenda, but I think that Jack Butland being overlooked, I’m really surprised at that. And I think this season he’s been a major part, one of the biggest parts of Rangers and their improvement under Philippe Clement.

"Also when he’s played in European football, he has been very, very assured. Of course, he has played for England before. With the injury situation with goalkeepers at this moment in time, I think Gareth should get his backside up to Scotland and really watch Butland closely. Because there’s no way in my mind that James Trafford should be being picked in a squad ahead of Jack Butland."

Asked about the whole Scottish football debate, Sutton added: "No. I look at it like this and this is the way that Gareth should look at it - who has been the better goalkeeper this season? Just based on this season it's not even a competition. The pressure you get at Rangers or Celtic means it is no easy being a goalkeeper.