Rangers striker in shock transfer exit link as two Serie A clubs 'interested' in late swoop
The Gers frontman could be set for a return to Italy - six months after arriving at Ibrox from Cremonese
Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers could be set for a shock return to Italy with two Serie A clubs plotting a late transfer swoop, according to reports.
The Nigerian international arrived at Ibrox in the summer from Cremonese in a deal worth £4.3million, but has taken time to find his feet in Glasgow. He has recently hit a rich vein of form in front of goal, netting 12 times and providing seven assists in 32 appearances so far this season.
Written off by a large section of supporters early in his Gers career, Dessers has still been a regular starter under Philippe Clement due to a shortage of attacking options. But he has now been linked with a quickfire return to Italy.
According to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the 29-year-old is attracting late January interest from Hellas Verona and Torino. Both clubs are understood to be eyeing a new No.9 but it is thought the latter will only make a move for Dessers if Rafa Mir's loan deal from La Liga side Sevilla falls through.
Torino are also reportedly on the verge of signing Dessers' former Cremonese team mate David Okereke, which could end their pursuit but Verona may still launch a late bid to take him back to Serie A. However, it remains unlikely that Rangers would sanction a move without signing a replacement first.
Clement is already having to make do without crocked trio Abdallah Sima, Dnailo and Kemar Roofe for a number of months and the Belgian boss could aim to bolster his frontline before the 11.30pm deadline on Thursday to compete alongside Dessers and Wolves loanee Fabio Silva for a starting spot.
It was claimed that Rangers scouts were in attendance to watch Lawrence Shankland score in Hearts' 2-0 Premiership win over Aberdeen at Tynecastle last weekend. The Scotland international has been heavily linked with a move to his boyhood heroes for several months and has yet to make a decision over whether to accept an improved contract offer from the Gorgie club.