Rangers transfer target Lawrence Shankland has received a new and improved offer to extend his stay at Premiership rivals Hearts.

The club's previous proposal would have made Shankland the highest-paid player in Gorgie in more than a decade, and the Edinburgh Evening News has learned that the latest offer includes a further wage increase.

Shankland is the top scorer in the division this season with 14 goals from 23 appearances in the league. The 28-year-old also fired in an incredible 24 goals from 37 appearances last season making him one of the most prolific finishes in Scottish football over the last two seasons.

The Hearts forward’s existing contract at Tynecastle runs until 2025 and a number of club’s including Rangers are keeping a close eye on the situation.

The Gers in particular are keen to add a striker after Abdallah Sima’s injury in the Africa Cup of Nations and it is likely he will miss a significant portion of the second half of the season.

The Edinburgh giants have made no secret of their desire to keep Shankland at the club as they continue to push for a place in Europe next season. Steven Naismith’s side are third in the league as it stands and will also strive for success in the Scottish Cup during the second half of the season.

Tynecastle officials have yet to receive a formal transfer offer for the 28-year-old and will only begin negotiations if a bid of several million pounds arrives, according to a report.

The Evening News understands that Hearts want to tie Shankland down to a contract until at least 2027. The forward did not agree to the initial terms offered to him and now has until Wednesday to respond to the new contract offer that has been put forward to him.

However, it remains to be seen whether Shankland will put pen to paper on a new deal or whether further negotiations will take place.