They are in fine form but who will be the men leading the charge for Rangers to finish first?

A 3-1 win over Ross County midweek moved them level on points with Celtic at the top of the Premiership. They had an astonishing 43 shots at the Staggies goal and only an inspired performance and some clumsy finishing stopped them from running up a rout.

Momentum is with them but they need their top stars to be in clinical form for the rest of the season to try and get them over the line.

But who are they and who are the stars who have to make the difference in the home straight? Glasgow World runs through six of the candidates to shine.

Óscar Cortés

The January signing has been to be a real livewire and has left a solid first impressing on the watching Ibrox crowd, especially in Wednesday's win over Ross County where his speed and directness transformed the Rangers frontline. He's already created an impressive six chances in just 108 minutes of league football.

While he probably should have done better with the two chances he had himself last night, Cortés has seemingly opened up Scottish defences at will in his opening three appearances in royal blue and Philippe Clement will be desperate to unleash him across the final third of the season if he continues that form.

Cyriel Dessers

The Nigerian forward is a real enigma but the fact he is in this list is testament to the turnaround he is seeing in his Ibrox career. Got Rangers off to a perfect start at Ibrox last night with a sublime finish that is beginning to become the norm for the 29-year-old.

While he still somehow seems to miss the most guilt edged chances possible, he is chipping in with some important goals. His brace last night following the clincher at Hibs and the winning goal at St Mirren. His xG for the season currently stands at 11.78 and he isn't far behind with 10 goals for the season - quite unthinkable when you remember how his Rangers career started.

Tom Lawrence

Had Lawrence not suffered a succession of injuries during his time in Glasgow, there's an argument to say he would be one of Rangers' most important players by now. The former Derby County player offers something other Gers players' don't in the middle of the park. He's forward thinking, good in transition and offers a goal threat from distance.

In the home games against Aberdeen and Ross County, he linked superbly with Cantwell and always seemed capable of finding the wings that are so important to the team's attack. If he can stay fit, he will be huge as Rangers look to wrestle the title back.

Todd Cantwell

The former Norwich City man is the Gers talisman at the moment, dragging his team forward for 90 minutes plus - he's in the best form of his Rangers career. He didn't get on the scoresheet against Ross County last night but he was a constant thorn in their side, harrying, chasing and creating throughout.

He's getting in the box a lot more too, scoring four of his five goals this season from inside the area while his statistics show that his 84% pass success rate and 34 chances created is one of the highest in the team - and even more impressive considering how often he collects the ball in tight areas.

While there are many players who have shown a huge improvement since the appointment of Philippe Clement, few have become as pivotal as Cantwell.

James Tavernier

Quite simply vital to any further success Rangers will have this season. He picked up a further two assists last night to take his goal contributions for the season to 18 from 25 games. Astonishing figures for a full back but just what we've come to expect from the captain. He's also the only player in the list to have led Rangers to a title during his career.

He is far and wide ahead of any of player in the squad on chances created (80) and it would be impossible to imagine Rangers winning a title without his influence playing pivotal role in it.

Fabio Silva