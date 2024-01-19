Rangers suffer latest transfer blow as midfield target pens contract extension

Rangers were considering a January swoop for Dinamo Zagreb star Marko Bulat - but he won't be heading to Ibrox

It's been a frustrating January transfer window so far for Rangers fans, with Philippe Clement's side being linked to a number of players but there has been little movement.

The Belgian boss have made just one signing to date - Fabio Silva on loan from Premier League side Wolves - and talk around many of the names mooted for a move to Ibrox in recent weeks has seemingly cooled.

One player who certainly won't be heading to Glasgow in January is midfield target Marko Bulat after he penned a contract extension at Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

The playmaker, who has been capped at every international youth level up to the under-21s, was one of several transfer options being closely monitored by the Light Blues after scoring five goals and providing two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this season.

According to Football Scotland, Rangers' new head of recruitment Nils Koppen checked on the conditions of the 22-year-old at the HNL club back in December ahead of the window opening. Clement wants to bolster his creative options in the engine room to compete alongside mainstay John Lundstram, with Nicolas Raskin only just returning from a spell on the sidelines. Jose Cifuentes has struggled to kickstart his Gers career since arriving in the summer and Ryan Jack has been plagued by injury for over two months.

However, it was believed Dinamo's asking price would be in the region of around £5million, which would likely end the Gers' interest in the player as they weigh up the rest of their January plans and move onto other options.

