Cyriel Dessers of Rangers is a summer target for Greek outfit PAOK | Getty Images

The 22-goal frontman has emerged as a leading target for Greek outfit PAOK

One of Rangers’ top performing stars last season could be on his way out of Ibrox in a shock transfer twist.

As manager Philippe Clement continues to reshape his squad in what is a major summer of change ahead of the new campaign, one player who contributed significantly to the club’s goal tally last term is believed to be closing in on a move to Greek Super League outfit PAOK Salonika.

Hitman Cyriel Dessers - who netted 22 times and contributed a further nine assists in 54 appearances across all competitions during his debut season at Ibrox - looks set to leave the club as part of the Belgian’s extensive rebuild, despite returning for the first day of pre-season training on Monday.

The Nigerian international was one of former boss Michael Beale’s most expensive recruits last summer after enjoying a prolific spell in front of goal with Italian side Cremonese. The £4.5million star initially struggled to hit his stride in Glasgow and copped plenty of criticism from supporters and pundits during the opening months of the campaign.

Now, according to NovaSports.gr, the 29-year-old workhorse has held talks with Champions League hopefuls PAOK and discussions are at an “advanced” stage. It’s claimed Dessers would be open to making the switch to the Greek champions as they gear up for the second qualifying round of Europe’s elite club tournament against either Borac Banja Luka of Bosnia or Egnatia of Albania in the Champions path.

The report states that the striker is “looking for the next stage of his career” and that his representatives “appear satisfied with the financial offer that has been submitted.” It remains to be seen what Rangers’ asking price is for Dessers, with PAOK also rumoured to be looking at Danish international Martin Braithwaite.

But it’s Dessers’ European experience that has caught the attention of the Greeks. In season 2021/22, he was the top scorer in the UEFA Conference League with 10 goals in 13 games for Dutch giants Feyenoord. He found the net against Servette in a Champions League qualifier last summer, while providing two key assists during the Gers’ 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven.

He is unlikely to be the only high-profile departure from Ibrox this summer, with James Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Jack Butland expected to attract interest. It’s understood Rangers are also willing to listen to offers for Todd Cantwell and Kieran Dowell, while Tom Lawrence is another who could return south of the border.