Kenny McLean impressed once again for Norwich City this season. | Getty Images

Former Aberdeen and St Mirren man could be tempted to return north of the border - despite still having two years left on his contract

Kenny McLean could be in line to fulfil his dream of playing for Rangers amid fresh reports the Glasgow giants are keen on launching a summer swoop.

According to the Daily Record, the Norwich City vice-captain features on manager Philippe Clement’s list of signing targets ahead of the forthcoming campaign. The 32-year-old is due to return to Carrow Road for pre-season following a short break after being part of Scotland’s eliminated Euro 2024 squad, having made three substitute appearances at the tournament.

But the former Aberdeen and St Mirren midfielder could be on the verge of landing a potential move to his boyhood heroes after it emerged he has been tracked closely by the Light Blues scouting team since the end of last season. McLean came through the youth system in Govan before seeing his ambitions of starring for his beloved club dashed when he was shown the door as a 16-year-old.

McLean is under contract with the Canaries until 2026 with the option of a further 12 months, but could be allowed to leave if new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup decides he isn’t part of his long-term plans. Any move will depend on whether Gers officials are able to open negotiations over a fee with the EFL Championship side.

Rangers were previously interested in the versatile star last year before he agreed to sign a contract extension. He was initially mooted with switch to Ibrox back in 2018 following the expiry of his deal at Pittodrie. McLean has never hidden his desire to rejoin the Gers.

Speaking on Si Ferry's Open Goal podcast, he said: “There was talk a couple of times about Rangers but nothing ever materialised for me. Even when I was out of contract at Aberdeen, I had six months left on my deal and there were talks but nothing too big to be honest with you. Nothing for me to get excited about because there was nothing ever in front of me."

The continual links to Rangers was addressed again three years later as he addressed his ambitions in an interview with the Athletic admitting: "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't something I'd want to do. As a kid that's what you want to do, play for your boyhood team. Right now, I'm about to play in the Premier League again, so I'm not thinking about it! But for me and my family, it would be pretty special. I grew up a Rangers fan, used to go to the games with my dad and as a kid in Glasgow, you support Rangers or Celtic and you want to play for one of them. So, I was on the better side.”