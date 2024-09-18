The defender signed with Rangers in the summer | Getty Images

He left a European giant for Rangers in the summer transfer window.

One of Philippe Clement’s summer signings at Rangers has made another appearance for the club’s ‘B’ team.

Clinton Nsiala was brought to Ibrox in the summer after time at AC Milan. His action hasn’t been with the senior side in the main though and again he was offered a chance to get needed minutes for the ‘B’ team.

Coming up against Fraserburgh in SPFL Trust Trophy action, the young Rangers side thrashed their Highland League foes 5-0. Connor Allan, an own goal, Chris Eaddie, Calum Adamson and substitute Josh Gentles finished off scoring. A tie with Stenhousemuir now await in the next round.

Nsiala also featured against Clyde in the last round of this competition. It’s more minutes in the legs for the defender who Clement has previously said he is taking a cautious approach with when it comes to senior exposure. Hamza Igamane was another who fell into the gradual build-up boat, which appears to have paid dividends after an impressive outing against Dundee United on Sunday in a 1-0 win.

He said in July on Nsiala: "We have some players who have come in who are longer term, like Clinton Nsiala. He has a lot of talent, but he needs the experience and he needs to learn a lot of things. I don’t expect him to be a starting player.”

Coach Malky Thomson said on the ‘B’ team win: “Really pleased. I think we played some real good football and it culminated in scoring five good goals. Second half we held a higher line and managed to get the ball higher up the pitch and score.”