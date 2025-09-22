Rangers summer transfer target 'will' be sold in January if £4m price tag is met

Rangers were linked with a move for the player in the summer transfer window

Rangers turned to Russell Martin this past summer as their permanent replacement for Philippe Clement. The ex-MK Dons, Swansea City and Southampton man has since struggled for results with the Glasgow giants though. He is already under pressure to turn things around.

The Gers are winless in the Scottish Premiership so far this season. They are sat in 11th place in the table with only Aberdeen below them. Martin’s men are back in action on Thursday night in the Europa League at home to Genk.

Update regarding Rangers summer target Pierce Charles

Rangers had an approach rejected by Sheffield Wednesday for goalkeeper Pierce Charles in the last window, as per the Independent. The Gers were keen on luring the player up to Ibrox. However, they weren’t able to strike an agreement in the end.

In this latest update regarding his situation ahead of January, reporter Alan Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Owls ‘will’ sell him if his £4million price tag is met. West Ham have been mentioned as a potential suitor in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Ligue 1 side Strasbourg have also been credited with an interest.

Charles, 20, is currently out injured. However, when fit, he will be looking to retain his number one position at Hillsborough. He became the first choice in the last campaign ahead of James Beadle.

His contract at Sheffield Wednesday expires in June 2027 meaning he still has two years left to run down. The Northern Ireland international has been on the books at Hillsborough since 2021. Prior to his transfer to South Yorkshire, he rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester City.

Charles was handed his first professional deal back in October 2022. He has since made 15 first-team appearances in all competitions. However, his current club face a battle to keep hold of him amid attention from elsewhere.

What now for Rangers-linked Pierce Charles?

Rangers have the chance to make another bid for Charles this winter. Nixon has suggested that he is available for the right money. However, the Gers would need to see off competition from the likes of West Ham and Strasbourg.

Martin’s side won 2-0 against Hibernian this weekend in the Scottish League Cup. Speaking afterwards, their manager said: “We could've probably scored a couple more goals and there's lots for us to work on and improve on, but I think under the circumstances I am really proud of the team and the staff, everyone stuck together this week. It has been a really good week for us, in that sense and then the guys went and carried it out on the pitch, so I am really grateful.

“We moved the ball quickly, there's loads to work on, but they were really together, the guys wanted to take the ball under pressure. We created some really good moments as I said we could've maybe scored a couple more goals, but we have to grow from this and use this as a platform to build on.”