The protest was organised ahead of this weekend’s clash at Ibrox versus Hibs.

Rangers fans have gathered outside Ibrox to protest against head coach Russell Martin and CEO Patrick Stewart.

Ultras group, The Union Bears, warned this week that should the manager and key figure not be removed from their positions prior to Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final with Hibs, that they would be left with no option but to take action. With Rangers sticking by the duo, the group announced protests at 16:30, just over an hour before kick-off.

That threat has been followed through, with a congregation of fans gathering outside the main entrance at Ibrox. There, those gathered chanted ‘Martin, get to f***’ as they pleaded in x-rated terms for the head coach to go, also holding up cards with his face crossed out alongside Stewart.

Why Union Bears protested against Russell Martin and Patrick Stewart

A statement earlier this week read: “The Union Bears stand with fellow fan groups and the wider support in demanding the immediate removal of the Rangers management team and CEO. Russell Martin has shown beyond doubt that he is not capable of leading Rangers Football Club.

“The performances under his management are a disgrace to the standards this club was built on. Rangers cannot afford constant upheaval, but in Martin's case there can be no debate. His failure is absolute, and he must be removed from his duties immediately. Patrick Stewart has been quick to criticise supporters, yet has refused to take responsibility for his own catastrophic decision.

“As CEO, the appointment of Russell Martin lies entirely with him. This failure proves he is unfit to lead Rangers. His position is untenable, and he must be held accountable. The new owners must act quickly and decisively. If they do not, they will leave the support with no option but to act.

Russell Martin on Rangers protests

“Rangers must have a management team and a squad capable of delivering success worthy of our history and our support. A series of protest actions have already been planned, beginning with Saturday's match. Unless changes are made before then, these actions will be made known to the wider support.”

Speaking before the game, Martin said of protests: The fan protests, I can't control at all. I have to respect it, I have to understand their frustration, their annoyance, I feel every bit of it as well. But I do think this is an amazing opportunity for us as a team to come through this period, grow from it and be so strong for it.

“Protests, I can't take it personally, because I don't know anyone, they don't know me. I think from people inside I have been incredibly well supported and as long as that continues I'll be fine. I think the one thing we've always had with any of our teams is that they have a certain way of doing things. Whether you believe it or like it, they definitely look a certain way which takes a lot of time on the training pitch. We will get there with this team."