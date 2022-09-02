Rangers’ summer transfer window business sparks ‘disappointing’ messages

What have the Rangers fans made of their transfer business?

Rangers have had a busy transfer window over the past few months.

The market has now shut and the Gers will be looking to snatch the title back from Celtic this season.

Central defensive pair Ben Davies and John Souttar arrived from Liverpool and Hearts respectively to bolster their options in the heart of defence, whilst promising full-back Ridvan Yilmaz joined from Besiktas.

Further up the pitch, Giovanni van Bronckhorst decided to bolster his attacking department by landing Rabbi Matondo from Schalke, Antonio Colak from PAOK, Tom Lawrence from Derby County and Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich.

Players also left Ibrox, with Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo the most notable departures.

Cedric Itten, Leon Balogun and Jack Simpson also moved on for good, whilst Josh McPake, Ben Williamson and Mateusz Zukowski have gone out on loan.

Here is Rangers fans have reacted to their business this summer following the end of the window...

@Ryan17Ward - “As much as I think we’ve had a solid window I just expected after the Champions League qualification we would have brought in 1 or 2 players of real quality so the lack of any transfer activity at Ibrox is a bit disappointing!”

@christtocs - “When I complained about our business in this window I was told I was too negative, give them time, they will be first choice starters, we’ve had our best window, we’ve brought in real quality. Now you’re all complaining about the window.”

@RangersFCstats - “#RangersFC’s failure to add to the squad is both astounding and worrying. Looking as far back to the 2-1 win at Celtic Park in 2019, 9 out of the 11 are still at the club. 7 of the 11 are sure to start tomorrow. Severe challenges since then but we’ve still not strengthened. Poor.”

@BigLaz1973 - “Disappointing that we didn’t add any more players to the squad.”

@KevDogg93 - “Can we no at least even make a wee bid for someone just to make it seem like we tried.”

@EXLdriver - “I fully understand that spending money for the sake of it isn’t a good idea, but the optics aren’t great. Top dollar for CL tickets and a bumper season for club income without much investment to ensure an SPFL winning season and CL qualification year on year.”