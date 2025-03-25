Rangers have sent a strong message to fans after an incident in a Europa League match and against Celtic.

An angered Rangers have told a section of their fanbase their ticket allocations are being directly impacted after pyro at Celtic Park - and a banner is prompting lifetime ban searches.

The Light Blues won 3-2 last time out against their rivals but the Old Firm game saw pyrotechnics ignited in the away end. With a suspended sentence from league authorities already hanging over the club, this will now come into effect for Premier Sports Cup matches.

UEFA have also punished Rangers for a banner unfurled by fans during the Europa League last 16 second leg vs Fenerbahce which included sentiments such as “keep woke foreign ideologies out.”

A statement reads: “Rangers notes the outcome of the UEFA disciplinary case, and the respective sanctions imposed upon the club for several issues at the recent Ibrox match with Fenerbahce.

“Most notably, the club has been served with a suspended closure of the Copland Stand should there be any repeat of racist and/or discriminatory behaviour within the next two years. This punishment must serve as a severe and significant reminder to the small minority of supporters who bring the name of Rangers into disrepute. Any repeat of any discriminatory behaviour (and this also includes the singing of illicit songs) may result in the famed ‘Rangers end’ of our home being closed for a UEFA match.

“Not only will the reputation and finances of the club be harmed by such a punishment, but the chances of the team in a potentially key European match will also suffer enormously, while thousands of innocent fans will be unable to attend a massive fixture.”

Lifetime ban threat by Rangers and Celtic incident addressed

Adding to their anger, Rangers sent a warning: “In response to the displaying of the racist and/or discriminatory banner at the Fenerbahce game, the club can confirm that it is in the process of issuing lifetime bans to the individuals responsible.

“Further, following the use of pyrotechnics at Parkhead in the Old Firm game, the club can confirm the groups responsible for their discharge will be directly impacted by the 500 ticket reduction issued as a sanction the next time the club appears in the latter stages of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden.

“The club again stresses a future use of pyrotechnics at any SPFL match may lead to a further reduction of 800 tickets at a latter-stage Premier Sports Cup match. The strongest asset this football club has is our support, and the club knows the overwhelming majority of our supporters will be angered by these episodes and the consequences they have for the club and its supporters. We reiterate our call for all supporters to back the team in the correct manner, and to challenge those who seek to further damage the good name of Rangers.”