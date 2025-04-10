Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Talks between Dundee and Rangers over Lyall Cameron’s summer switch to Ibrox have begun - with both clubs aiming to agree a fee for the player

Dundee expect to hold further discussions with Rangers over a fee for midfielder Lyall Cameron in a quest to avoid leaving the impending summer transfer in the hands of a tribunal.

The Light Blues signed the 22-year-old Dens Park academy graduate on a pre-contract deal in January and he will make the move to Ibrox when his Dark Blues contract expires at the end of the season.

With Cameron developed in the Tayside club’s youth system and remaining under 23 years of age, Rangers are obliged to pay compensation under freedom of contract - similar to the signing of Connor Barron from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen last summer.

That deal, however, had to be resolved by an independent Scottish FA tribunal which eventually resulted in the Govan side being ordered to cough up around £640,000 with an additional £250,000 of add-ons to the Dons after both clubs were unable to agree on a final sum.

And having watched that ugly episode unfold, Dundee managing director John Nelms is keen to avoid a repeat process by confirming he plans to follow up on preliminary talks with Rangers chief executive Patrick Stewart in the hope of finding some common ground over the coming weeks.

It’s understood that the compensation fee Rangers will need to pay the Dark Blues will be smaller than it was for Barron due to their academy not having ‘elite status’, ensuring a deal for Cameron should be easier to thrash out.

“I mean there has been a small conversation about that,” Nelms admitted. “A very, very preliminary conversation. At the time it was with their new chief executive who’d come in, like two weeks prior. Patrick’s seat wasn’t even warm yet and I’m sure that as time goes on I think we will have more conversations about that.

“I don’t think they want to go to a tribunal. The last tribunal was very well publicised and our lawyers know all the details. So we both have different views probably and neither one of us want to get there, so hopefully we will come to a resolution on that.”