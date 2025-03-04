A roundup of the latest news surrounding the proposed Rangers takeover.

Takeover rumours continue to swirl around Rangers as conversations with US investors continue. Talks have been ongoing since last year and fans may finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Sky Sports reported today that an ‘agreement in principle’ has been reached and the expectation is for the formal takeover to be completed before the 2024/25 season draws to a close.

49ers Enterpises president Paraag Marathe and health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh are at the forefront of the proposed Rangers acquisition. The expected takeover will give them a 51 percent share of the club.

The takeover will also present the opening for a new manager, following the recent dismissal of Philippe Clement. We’ve rounded up the latest news on the proposed Ibrox takeover, including an angle on Rangers’ next long-term manager.

Ex-Aberdeen chief makes new manager timeline prediction

As speculation continues over who will take the reins full-time at Rangers, former Aberdeen chief Keith Wyness has suggested a new permanent manager will come ‘hand-in-hand’ with the pending takeover.

Wyness, who also spent time with Everton and Aston Villa, believes the arrival of the 49ers will take some time but the eventual deal will play a big part in who the club decide to employ as their next full-time head coach.

“It looks like this 49ers takeover may take time to get resolved. That will be the key as to when a managerial change will be made, in my opinion. It’ll come hand-in-hand with the takeover, potentially in the last month of the season,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“We’re a couple of months away from a change, unless it goes really poorly with Ferguson. I think the crowd will stick with him and give him a chance. But if there wasn’t the promise of the takeover, there would be revolutions at Rangers – there’d be hell to pay.

“If it falls through, there will be serious issues. But as it is, I understand why Ferguson has been brought in and we’ll have to wait and see if the takeover evolves.”

Paraag Marathe assures potential takeover would be a ‘stand alone’ project

49ers Enterprises president Marathe has assured a takeover involving Rangers, or any other club for that matter, would be treated as a stand-alone investment.

As the 49ers already own EFL Championship side Leeds United, Rangers would join the increasing band of clubs currently under a multi-club model. However, Marathe has stressed any new clubs acquired would be looked at on a separate point of view.

“Multi-club from the standpoint of a hierarchy – that’s not really how we’re looking at it. We’re looking at it as almost stand alone,” he said at the recent FT Business of Football summit (via Rangers Review).

“Leeds United stands alone and if we were to pursue another club, that club would stand alone. Are there benefits to having leadership and ownership of multiple clubs? Absolutely, with what you could share and do on the commercial side, even sometimes on the sporting side.”