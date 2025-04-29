Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest on the 49ers takeover of Rangers football club

Rangers are bracing themselves for an exciting summer of action at Ibrox as the San Francisco 49ers close in on their takeover of the historic Glasgow club.

The group have already achieved plenty of success in the NFL in years gone by and are now proving they can translate that success into football by guiding Leeds United to the Premier League after a two-year-hiatus from the top-flight.

The American owners are expected to be busy with the Whites as they look to bridge the gap between the second tier and the Premier League after all three promoted sides were relegated this year, while if all goes to plan with the purchase of Rangers, they will have an equally important job in Glasgow as they try to rebuild a Gers team that’s been miles of the pace in this year’s title race.

Stefan Borson comments on Rangers takeover

Football finance expert Stefan Borson claims the takeover of Rangers is still moving in the right direction and claims that a number of key appointments are already in the pipeline behind the scenes.

One of those already announced is Everton sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who is expected to play a defining role in the club’s recruitment policy moving forward while working closely with the new manager once an appointment is made.

Borson believes the Light Blues are assembling a strong executive team to tackle the challenges ahead at Ibrox and get the club firing on all cylinders from day one in the transfer window.

He told Football Insider : “They have got a good executive team. They have got changes to the sporting director coming up.

“They are clearly able to produce when they get to the Europa League or if they can get in the Champions League. But they are able to get to the latter stages of European competition, which is profitable.

“I think there are lots of things going in the right direction. Clearly, if they can bring in people like the 49ers consortium, again that’s all signs of steps in the right direction.”

49ers ‘sound out’ former Rangers boss for Leeds United

Leeds United clinched promotion to the Premier League under the stewardship of Daniel Farke, who has now completed a hat-trick of promotions after twice leading Norwich City to the Championship title.

Farke, however, has a weak record in the Premier League after suffering relegation with Norwich in 2019/20 with just 21 points while also being dismissed 18 months later after a poor start to his second year in the Premier League.

Reports from numerous outlets understand this is a concern for the Leeds board, who are looking to establish the Yorkshire side as a mainstay in England’s top-flight.

Some sources have even gone as far to speculate that Farke could be fired despite achieving his mission of promotion this season, with Guardian Sport reporting that Dutchman Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is one of the three leading candidates for the role if Farke is to get the sack.

The ex-Rangers player and manager is credited with leading the Gers to a Europa League final in 2022 while also winning the Scottish Cup but was sacked in his most recent venture into management after just 20 games with Turkish side Besiktas.