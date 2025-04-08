Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers’ latest defeat against Hibs has raised some questions about the immediate future of the club once the pending takeover is finalised. Recent reports have suggested all could be rubber stamped by the end of April, taking the club into a new chapter.

Along with speculation over when new ownership will come into the picture, debates are ongoing regarding who will be the manager to take Rangers forwards.

In the aftermath of the latest defeat to Hibs, we’ve rounded up some of the latest takeover related news.

Rangers eye significant boardroom figure ahead of takeover

Rangers are looking to make some changes this year once their pending takeover is finalised. While strengthening the team with new players is high up on the list, there are other priorities the club are looking to address as well.

The Light Blues have set their sights on attempting to poach Arsenal’s sporting director Jason Ayto this summer. According to recent reports, the long-serving figure at the Emirates is being eyed as Rangers look to bolster their personnel behind the scenes.

Arsenal don’t want to see Ayto leave if it’s possible and they are said to be talking with him about his future. However, TBR Football has revealed that Rangers are keen on the Arsenal figure, while the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace are also in the picture.

Football finance expert Dan Plumley believes the optimistic shopping around is showing signs of a promising horizon for Rangers.

“It does show ambition. It kind of comes with the territory with this takeover, it’s a scale-up in every sense of the word. As I say, it’s a big and bold move, he’s well-respected at Arsenal from what we can see, Mikel Arteta is a fan, and there’s no suggestion that they want to get rid of him,” Plumley said to Ibrox News about Ayto.

“You’ve also got a bit of a merry-go-round in English football with Everton and Crystal Palace looking for new directors, so his name has been mentioned a few times now, and he is that kind of high profile signing in that space, and we know that sporting director is becoming a more coveted role in the industry.

“It shows big intentions from Rangers if they do go out for that type of appointment.”

Barry Ferguson backed as the man for the Rangers job

Another big talking point is who will take charge of Rangers as first team manager once the takeover is complete. A number of respectable figures have been mentioned in recent weeks but Keith Jackson believes Barry Ferguson has done enough to warrant being kept on.

“They have exactly the right man for the job in Barry Ferguson even if they can’t quite see it for themselves at this low point in the caretaker manager’s short stint at the helm,” the reporter and commentator wrote for the Daily Record.

“And that’s precisely why it might be a mistake for Rangers – and their incoming new American owners – to look elsewhere when it comes to deciding who ought to be leading from the front when next season begins.

“This is not time for another rebuild or even a star-spangled revolution. It’s gone too far for that. Yes, Ferguson may lack managerial experience, but what he knows better than almost anyone else are the standards required to make this club competitive and capable of offering up a credible challenge to Celtic’s domestic dominance.”