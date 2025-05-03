Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Ross County and St Johnstone coach believes Rangers takeover will put them in good hands for the future

The 49ers takeover of Rangers football club is edging closer to completion and fans are optimistically dreaming of a brighter future after a feeble title push this season.

The American group, who are credited with leading Leeds United back to the Premier League this season, will hope to hit the ground running on the transfer front this summer and aim to knock Celtic off their perch after four successive title defences.

A lot of key decisions need to be made both on and off the pitch to get anywhere near their goals in the next 12 months, and one man that will be central to the operation is Gretar Steinsson.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers defender is expected to be the man leading the process of hiring a new manager at Ibrox.

Steinsson has never played or coached in Scotland in his career but does have experience of being the technical director of Leeds United. He’s also enjoyed 15-year playing career which saw him gain 46 caps for Iceland while at the peak of his powers he starred for Bolton in the Premier League.

One man, who knows Steinsson better than most, is his former boss Owen Coyle, who claims he’s delighted to see the 43-year-old earn such an important role in Glasgow.

Owen Coyle praises Gretar Steinsson

Former Bolton Wanderers and Burnley boss Owen Coyle, who also managed in Scotland with St Johnstone between 2005 and 2007 and Ross County more than a decade later between 2017 and 2018 has backed Steinsson to be a popular figure at Ibrox.

In an interview with the Scottish Sun, he said (via Ibrox News): “I know from speaking to people in England about him how meticulous and thorough he is with his job.

“I’m delighted for him and when the takeover at Rangers goes through, Gretar will have a role to play going forward.

“Knowing the kind of person he is, it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already put wheels in motion behind the scenes.”

Who is likely to be the new Rangers manager?

As it stands, club legend Barry Ferguson is overseeing first team management duties until the end of the season. The former club captain has done a steady job since taking the reins from Philippe Clement, but is not expected to be in the dugout next season, with Glasgow World understanding that a more experienced operator will be hired.

At this stage, it’s not entirely clear who that will be though it is suspected that Steven Gerrard could be targeted for a return, according to TalkSport.

The ex-Liverpool captain led Rangers to their last league title in 2020/21 and even managed to finish the Premiership campaign unbeaten, while laying the groundwork for the team that would reach the Europa League final under successor Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

Marco Rose, formerly of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund is another high profile boss under consideration while Ex-Everton and Burnley boss Sean Dyche is an outside candidate along with former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui, who was last in charge of West Ham.

An official decision, however, is not expected to be made until the end of the season, with Ferguson being tasked with trying to salvage as much pride as possible from the remainder of the campaign, starting with an Old Firm showdown with fierce rivals Celtic at Ibrox.