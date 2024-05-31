Rangers target breaks silence on transfer links amid uncertain contract situation
Rangers-linked Thomas Galdames has refused to be drawn on his long-term future amid links with a move away from Godoy Cruz.
The centre-back is out of contract at the end of this year and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension meaning he is due to become a free agent as things stand.
Galdames, 25, could be seen by the Gers as someone to bolster their defensive department ahead of next season.
Philippe Clement’s side fell short of rivals Celtic in both the race for the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish Cup. Nevertheless, they were able to get their hands on the Scottish League Cup after beating Aberdeen in the final at Hampden Park back in December.
Rangers are hoping to land the title next term and have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of months when the transfer window opens.
However, one of their reported targets hasn’t given anything away amid speculation linking him with a switch to Ibrox.
Galdames has said: "I don't know anything about my transfer yet. I prefer not to say anything about it. I don't want to say anything until something is concrete because there has been a lot of speculation.
"The transfer market begins now, but I have to concentrate on the national team. If I do get a transfer, it needs to be something that will be good for my career. That's what I have been working for since the day I became a footballer.
"I want to play for my country and then go to the Copa America. All I can say is that Godoy Cruz have treated me very well since the day I arrived here.
"The people at the club have made me feel as if I was one of their own and that has honestly been very important to me to be able to perform, to be comfortable and happy in the club. Until something happens, I remain a Godoy Cruz player."
Galdames started his career at Unión Española and rose up through their academy ranks. He was a regular for them at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team as a teenager in 2019.
The former Chile youth international was then snapped up by Godoy Cruz last year after playing over 100 games and has since become one of their most prized assets.
He has made 49 appearances for his current side in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals and three assists from the back.
Galdames’ brothers Pablo and Benjamin play for Vasco da Gama and Atlético de San Luis respectively. Football must run in their blood because their father Pablo also had spells at Racing Club, Universidad de Chile and Cruz Azul.
It remains to be seen whether Rangers will be able to lure him over to Scotland. They need to ensure that they get their recruitment right as they look to battle it out with Celtic again and the South American market is always worth a look.
