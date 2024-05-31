Rangers to seek compensation after key figure's big-money move

James Bisgrove.

Rangers have seen movement behind the scenes as they prepare for the next Scottish Premiership season

Rangers will seek a six-figure compensation fee following Chief Executive James Bisgrove’s move to the Middle East.

According to a report by Rangers Review, the Gers want to receive some money following his exit.

He is joining Al Qadsiah following their promotion to the Saudi Pro League. They are backed by Saudi Aramco, a Saudi Arabian oil group, and have a few familiar names in their squad like Joel Robles, Kiko Femenía, Mbaye Diagne and Luciano Vietto.

Following Bisgrove’s exit, Rangers have confirmed that John Bennett will take over as Executive Chairman on an interim basis. He will lead a team consisting of James Taylor as Chief Finance Officer, Nils Koppen as Director of Football Recruitment, Creag Robertson as Football Operations Director and Karim Virani as Chief Commerical Officer.

Bennett has told the club website: “I would like to thank James for the work he has done at the club over the last five years as Commercial and Marketing Director, and latterly, as our CEO.

“Our commercial revenues grew significantly under James’ leadership, while in the last year, he was an integral part of the off-field restructuring the club has implemented.

“The executive team James helped shape has firmly established itself and I fully expect its momentum to be uninterrupted.

“We wish James every success with his new role.”

Bisgrove was promoted last year after Managing Director Stewart Robertson stood down but has now left Ibrox for a new challenge.

The 38-year-old graduated Cardiff University with a degree in Business with Marketing before landing jobs at Volkswagen, Royal Bank of Scotland, Betfair, Emirates and UEFA.

He then delved into the football world in 2019 when Rangers gave him the role of Commercial and Marketing Director before he became Chief Executive just over 12 months ago.

Bisgrove has an impressive CV and his switch to Saudi Arabia is a chance for him to experience life in a new country and test himself in a different environment. Al Hilal stormed to the Pro League title by 14 points this year with Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo coming 2nd.

Losing him is a blow for Rangers but they will be confident that their new-look hierarchy can lead to success on the pitch in the next campaign.

Philippe Clement’s side fell short of rivals Celtic in both the Scottish Premiership title race and Scottish Cup final in the end. They did manage to win the Scottish League Cup though after beating Aberdeen in the final at Hampden Park in December.

The Gers have a big summer ahead now as they look to bolster their ranks and ensure that they have a competitive squad as they look to perform at a top standard in both the league and Europe.

