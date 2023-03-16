The latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic stories as the two Glasgow clubs prepare for their latest Scottish Premiership fixtures this weekend.

There is just one round of domestic fixtures to go in Scotland before the international break as Steve Clarke’s side face a Euro 2024 qualifying double header against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.

Rangers are in action in the early kick off on Saturday as they make the trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell while Celtic host Hibs at Parkhead in the traditional 3pm slot. Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes at Ibrox with the Gers said to be targeting ‘multiple’ striker signings in the summer. Things are a bit quieter on the transfer front at Celtic Park but a Hoops legend has backed one of his former teammates to land the head coach job at league rivals Aberdeen. Here are the latest Rangers transfer news and Celtic stories on Thursday, March 16:

Rangers set sights on ‘multiple striker signings’

Per a report from Football Insider, Rangers have set their sights on signing multiple strikers in the summer window. The Ibrox club are expected to strengthen their front line ahead of next season and it is claimed that could see multiple forward additions joining in the summer.

One reported target was said to be DAC Dunajská Streda striker Nikola Krstovic but the Montenegrin has now penned a new deal with his current club. Michael Beale’s side were said to have watched the 22-year-old on several occasions and kept track of him over the last 18 months.

Celtic legend backs former teammate for Aberdeen job

Scott Brown has backed former Celtic and Scotland teammate Barry Robson to land the head coach job at Aberdeen on a permanent basis. Robson has been in interim charge of the Dons since Jim Goodwin’s sacking earlier this year and has won his last two matches in charge.

