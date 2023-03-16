Register
Rangers boss Michael Beale rubbishes Alfredo Morelos rumours as Ibrox talks planned

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is out of contract at Ibrox this summer and recent reports suggested he was set for a move to Spain.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 16th Mar 2023, 15:04 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 15:08 GMT

Michael Beale has said there is “no truth” in the reports that Alfredo Morelos will leave Rangers for Sevilla at the end of the season.

The Colombian is out of contract at Ibrox this summer and is free to speak to other clubs, with suggestions emerging last week he had agreed a pre-contract with the La Liga club.

Beale says talks on Morelos’ future at Rangers will take place later in the season but that he has yet to agree a move elsewhere.

“I’ve spoken with Alfredo about the recent rumours and there is no truth in that. We will sit down and discuss his situation later in the season,” said Beale.

“Since I have returned Alfredo has been fantastic, there have been no issues whatsoever and I think people sometimes try to force this. If you look at his goal involvement per game you can see his quality.”

Morelos was named on the bench once again in Sunday’s 3-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win over Raith Rovers and made a late substitute appearance before heading straight up the Ibrox tunnel after the full-time whistle sounded.

Speaking after that win, Beale said none of Rangers soon-to-be out of contract players had been offered new deals. He maintained that stance on Thursday after reports that Scott Arfield has been offered a contract.

He added: “There is no truth in any player signing a new contract.”

He continued: “I want to build something for next 3/4 years. The club have a lot of options this summer, there are almost two jobs going on - improving the team now and behind-the-scenes working towards what Rangers will look like when we return for pre-season.”

Ibrox