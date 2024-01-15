Rangers are stepping up their search for full backs this January with Ridvan Yilmaz reportedly edging closer to an Ibrox exit.

Rangers are thought to be targeting a move for Bristol City left back Cameron Pring, according to reports.

With Turkish defender Ridvan Yilmaz edging closer to an Ibrox exit this January, Gers boss Gers boss Philippe Clement has identified a left back as one of his key priorities in the transfer window and the 25-year-old is the latest to be linked with a move for the £2 million rated player.

The Belgian boss said that fans can 'expect' the club to make moves in this window as he targets a left back and another striker while he has also been linked with moves for a midfielder this month to add to the loan signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva.

Links to former Hibs left back and Scotland international Josh Doig has been mooted for a number of weeks now while FC Twente's Gijs Smal has also being touted with a cut price move to Glasgow. However, according to reports 'athletic' defender Pring could be the man who Clement turns to in this window as the need for a specialist left back becomes increasingly important.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Clement is hoping he can lure the full back to the club during this window though he may find Bristol City hierarchy reluctant to sell after the player's excellent start to the campaign. The defender has featured in 26 of his team's games so far, picking up two assists in the process.

The Robins are just four points from sixth place in the race for a EFL Championship play-off place under new head coach Liam Manning who has used Pring in almost every game since his appointment back in November. The defender is also under contract until 2026, meaning that the club would be under no pressure to sell.