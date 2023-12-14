Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the La Liga side at the Estadio Benito Villamarin

Rangers enter their must-win Europa League group stage decider against Real Betis side decimated by injuries knowing a win will rubber-stamp their place in the last-16 of the competition.

The Light Blues have a wretched record against Spanish opposition in the country, having failed to win on any of their previous 12 trips. But Philippe Clement's men are on a 13-match unbeaten streak and the Belgian coach will be hoping his players can tear up that unwanted statistic in Seville this evening.

Rangers themselves have a substantial number of absentees for this game including midfielder Todd Cantwell and one eye is likely to be on events unfolding between third-placed Sparta Prague and basement boys Aris Limassol in Cyprus.

There are several different permutations for the Gers to consider, but Clement won't want his side relying on other results to help them progress in the competition. A Europa Conference League spot is already guaranteed with the Gers unable to finish worse than third in Group C but their full focus will be on topping the section with a victory over Betis who boast a strong home record.

Clement has made FOUR changes to his starting XI from the side that defeated Dundee 3-1 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. Todd Cantwell is absent due to personal issues, while John Souttar, Leon Balogun (not in European squad) and Rabbi Matondo drop out.

Dutchman Sam Lammers is reinstated after a spell on the bench, with Connor Goldson, Ben Davies and Ross McCausland drafted into the line-up. Midfielder Jose Cifuentes will miss Sunday's Viaplay Cup Final through suspension but the Ecuadorian starts in Seville. Ryan Jack, Nicolas Raskin, Tom Lawrence and Scott Wright remain on the sidelines.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of tonight's UEFA Europa League clash...

Real Betis starting XI (4-3-3)

Rui Silva; Hector Bellerin, German Pezzella, Marc Roca, Juan Miranda; William Carvalho, Andres Guardado (C), Isco; Assane Diao, Ayoze Perez, Borja Iglesias.

And the bench...

German Garcia (GK), Fran Vieites (GK), Aitor Ruibal, Abner, Enrique Fernandez, Rodri Sanchez, Abde Ezzalzouli, Luiz Henrique, Willian Jose.

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Jose Cifuentes; Sam Lammers, Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima; Cyriel Dessers.

