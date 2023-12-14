Real Betis and Rangers injury latest as the two sides prepare to face off at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday

Rangers' European fate will be decided in Seville on Thursday night as they prepare to face a depleted Real Betis in their Group C finale - with hopes of progression on the line.

Philippe Clement's side travelled to Southern Spain on Wednesday in the knowledge that a victory over the La Liga outfit would see them leapfrog their opponents to finish top of the section and book a place the last-16 of the competition as one of the eight group winners.

Betis are facing somewhat of an injury crisis with a host of key players unavailable to boss Manuel Pellegrini, while Rangers have their own troubles with attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell NOT travelling with the squad due to "personal circumstances".

Failure to win in Andalucia would open the door to third-placed Sparta Prague, who can overtake the Ibrox side into second spot should the Czechs manage to beat Aris Limassol in Cyprus.

Rangers know they are guaranteed the fallback of the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs, where they would face one of the eight group runners-up from UEFA's third-tier tournament for a spot in the last-16. However, if Sparta fail to win then Rangers would quality in second place regardless of the result against Betis.

Here we round up the injury latest surrounding both clubs ahead of this evening's clash in Spain...

1 . Todd Cantwell - Rangers OUT - Attacking midfielder has been ruled out of this game due to a "private family matter" and didn't travel with the squad to Spain on Wednesday.

2 . Nabil Fekir - Real Betis DOUBT - French international tore his anterior cruciate ligament back in February but made his long-awaited comeback in a league match against Mallorca last month. Was given the captain's armband when he came on but still needs to build his fitness back up and it's unlikely he will feature here.

3 . Danilo - Rangers OUT - Brazilian frontman faces a nightmare FOUR months on the treatment table after damaging medial ligaments against Hearts. Scans have confirmed he requires surgery, with specialists warning the player will need to undergo a lengthy rehab programme. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group