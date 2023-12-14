Real Betis v Rangers injury news: 9 ruled out and 5 doubts for crucial Europa League clash - gallery
Real Betis and Rangers injury latest as the two sides prepare to face off at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday
Rangers' European fate will be decided in Seville on Thursday night as they prepare to face a depleted Real Betis in their Group C finale - with hopes of progression on the line.
Philippe Clement's side travelled to Southern Spain on Wednesday in the knowledge that a victory over the La Liga outfit would see them leapfrog their opponents to finish top of the section and book a place the last-16 of the competition as one of the eight group winners.
Betis are facing somewhat of an injury crisis with a host of key players unavailable to boss Manuel Pellegrini, while Rangers have their own troubles with attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell NOT travelling with the squad due to "personal circumstances".
Failure to win in Andalucia would open the door to third-placed Sparta Prague, who can overtake the Ibrox side into second spot should the Czechs manage to beat Aris Limassol in Cyprus.
Rangers know they are guaranteed the fallback of the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs, where they would face one of the eight group runners-up from UEFA's third-tier tournament for a spot in the last-16. However, if Sparta fail to win then Rangers would quality in second place regardless of the result against Betis.