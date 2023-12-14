Real Betis vs Rangers live stream: how to watch Europa League clash on TV and online

Rangers will aim to finish top of Group C with a victory over the Spaniards in Andalucia this evening

Rangers head into their crucial Europa League group stage decider with Real Betis in Seville knowing a win would ensure they finish top of the section and secure a place in the last-16.

The Ibrox side touched down in Andalucia on Wednesday night with Philippe Clement's side aware of what is at stake on Matchday Six. Both teams could also potentially be eliminated from the competition if Sparta Prague beat Aris Limassol in the other tie this evening.

The Gers opened their group stage campaign with a 1-0 victory over the La Liga outfit at Ibrox back in September under previous boss Michael Beale, but a point is potentially all that the hosts require to advance as group winners.

However, Rangers have been enjoying an impressive run of form domestically and have gone 13 games unbeaten since Clement's arrival to give them plenty of encouragement in Southern Spain. A disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Aris on Matchday 5 meant the Glasgow giants missed out on booking their spot in the knockout stages.

It's all to play for tonight with Manuel Pellegrini's Betis side unbeaten in 14 European matches on home soil. The Gers have failed to win any of their previous 12 visits to the country, including in the final of this competition 18 months ago.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game...

Where and when will Real Betis v Rangers take place?

The game takes place at the 60,000 seater Estadio Benito Villamarin on Thursday, December 14th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports. Coverage begins at 7.45pm on TNT Sports 3 - 15 minutes before kick-off. Supporters will also be able to live stream the match via the Discovery+ app. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?

Serbian referee Srđan Jovanović has been appointed by UEFA as the man in the middle for Thursday’s match. The 37-year-old has refereed regularly in the Champions League stage in recent years and previously took charge of Celtic’s 1-1 Champions League qualifying draw with CFR Cluj in August 2019.

