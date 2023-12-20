Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ibrox side battled to a slender 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Hampden Park to end their 13-year wait to get their hands on the League Cup and confidence is at an all-time high with the club also in advancing to the Europa League Round of 16.

However, the Belgian boss will be stressing the importance of staying grounded to his players as they look to make further inroads into Celtic's five-point lead in the Scottish Premiership this evening.

Even a lengthy injury list hasn't been able to disrupt the Govan outfit lately but Saints will provide stern opposition having only lost twice in seven games since Craig Levein took charge of the Perth club.

Clement has decided to freshen up his squad and make FIVE changes to his starting XI from the side that defeated Aberdeen at the national stadium on Sunday. Kieran Dowell comes into the side for his first start under the Belgian to replace Dujon Sterling in central midfield. Kemar Roofe is tasked with leading the line, while Sam Lammers, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz are given the nod with Cyriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell, Leon Balogun and Borna Barisic all dropping to the bench.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of tonight's Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, John Souttar, Ridvan Yilmaz; John Lundstram, Kieran Dowell; Sam Lammers, Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima; Kemar Roofe.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Cyriel Dessers, Todd Cantwell, Rabbi Matondo, Dujon Sterling, Scott Wright, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Leon King.

St Johnstone starting XI (5-4-1)

Dimitar Mitov, Fran Franczak, Oludare Olunfunwa, Liam Gordon (C), Andrew Considine, Luke Robinson; Sven Sprangler, Daniel Phillips, Matthew Smith, Max Kucheriavyi; Diallang Jaiyesimi.

And the bench...