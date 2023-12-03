Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI to face the Buddies at Ibrox.

Rangers supporters will have been looking for manager Philippe Clement to make plenty of changes for this afternoon's league encounter with St Mirren at Ibrox - and their wish has been granted.

Fans were left disgruntled by their side's underwhelming 1-1 draw against Aris Limassol in the Europa League on Thursday night, a match in which Clement's charges missed the opportunity to seal their progression from Group C.

Having failed to muster up as many chances as they would've liked on home soil, Clement could easily have opted to take a number of players out of the firing line for the visit of the third-placed Buddies today.

And the Belgian boss has done just that, making FIVE changes to his starting XI from the side that drew 1-1 with Aris Limassol in Europe on Thursday. Connor Goldson returns from suspension, while Leon Balogun, Tom Lawrence, Ross McCausland and Cyriel Dessers also come back into the side.

Ben Davies, John Souttar, Jose Cifuentes, Sam Lammers and Danilo are the players who drop to the bench for this match, with injured trio Ryan Jack and Nicolas Raskin and winger Scott Wright still absent through injury.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of this afternoon's Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-1-4-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Tom Lawrence, Todd Cantwell; Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima, Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Sam Lammers, Jose Cifuentes, Rabbi Matondo, Dujon Sterling, Ben Davies, Danilo.

St Mirren starting XI (5-3-2)

Zach Hemming, Marcus Fraser, Alex Gogic, Richard Taylor; Ryan Flynn, Mark O'Hara (C), Caolan Boyd-Munce, Scott Tanser, Greg Kiltie, Jonah Ayunga, Conor McMenamin.

And the bench...