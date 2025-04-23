Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans of the Glasgow club will be delighted at the news as they prepare for the final five matches of the Scottish Premiership season.

The 2024/25 season is almost over and the big news surrounding Rangers is what’s going on behind the scenes with potential new owners in place for the 2025/26 campaign.

49ers Enterprises are closing in on a deal to purchase 51 percent of the shares in the Ibrox club and supporters are keen for the deal deal to get over the line in time for their new owners to get a permanent first team head coach appointed and start making moves in the summer transfer window. There is still work to be done both behind the scenes as well as on the pitch this season as Barry Ferguson leads the club into the final five matches of the season.

Meanwhile, the current Ibrox hierarchy look to have completed an important piece of business that the future Gers’ head coach will know doubt be delighted with. That’s because they look set to tie down one of their breakout stars on a new contract.

Teenage Rangers sensation close to agreeing new Ibrox contract

As reported by The Rangers Review, the Glasgow club are set to reward Bailey Rice with a new contract to extend his stay at Ibrox. The 18-year old, who was signed from Motherwell in 2022, made his first team debut the following year but has seen more frequent game time under current interim head coach Barry Ferguson.

After featuring as a late substitute in November’s 4-1 UEFA Europa League win away to OGC Nice and in the 5-0 Scottish Cup win over Highland League outfit Fraserburgh in January his next run out for the senior side came in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United. He has featured in league matches against Dundee and Ross County as well as the shock cup loss to Queen’s Park and was given a place in the starting XI against Athletic Bilbao.

He was involved in a nasty collision in that match which initially looked serious but Ferguson confirmed after the match that Rice was fine. He should be available to feature in this weekend’s Scottish Premiership match with St Mirren.

Bailey Rice establishing himself as Rangers first team regular after Barry Ferguson ‘trust’

The Scotland under 19 international has impressed during his brief spell in the Ibrox first team. Prior to the match with Bilbao, interim head coach Barry Ferguson praised the Inverness born midfielder.

He said: “The quality is there, he's been a bit behind in his development. We've worked hard with him. He's got the ability. I'm going to put my trust in him. I'm sure the Rangers fans will see why I'm putting my trust in him."

Rangers return to action this weekend when they make the trip to Paisley to take on St Mirren in the first weekend of the post split Scottish Premiership fixtures. They will also take on Old Firm rivals Celtic as well as Aberdeen, Dundee United and Hibs in their remaining matches before wrapping up their 2024/25 season and moving into the summer.