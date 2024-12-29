Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers legend could have been a Celtic player if things worked differently.

He’s part of the nine-in-a-row era at Rangers - but he could have been a Celtic player if things worked out different.

Stuart McCall formed part of a trophy-laden era at Ibrox during the 90s and went on to manage the club. It could have been so different though if the six-figure bid of £100k Celtic launched was successful. Farsley Celtic were his boyhood club but his Rangers fandom ensured he wore their blue kit underneath his jersey.

Sharing the green and white hoops with the Parkhead club, the Preston assistant boss told the Scottish Sun: "Did I look good in them? No. Farsley Celtic was the best boys team in Leeds, the best boys team. I remember my first day it must have been the summer, I actually wore my Rangers top under it.

"But it was that warm and sweaty, I actually had to take the Rangers one off and just wear the green and white one! But good times, I had lots of good friends there, a lot went on to join professional clubs although not have professional careers unfortunately."

Asked what may have happened if Rangers teammates found out, McCall joked: "They never found out! Only a few weeks ago someone showed me a clip that was in the paper. It was when I was about 20 years old at Bradford and it was 'McCall to sign for Celtic'.

"I think Davie Hay had put £100 grand in. I know Sir Alex had been down with Archie to watch me with Aberdeen so I could probably have been north of the border sooner. But whether I would have joined the green and white hoops of Celtic and not Farsley Celtic I probably doubt."