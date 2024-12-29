Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers are back in action on Sunday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic face a home clash against St Johnstone as they look to keep their momentum going. They beat Motherwell 4-0 at Celtic Park in their last outing on Boxing Day in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers have the chance to bounce back from their loss against St Mirren last time out as they prepare to play Motherwell at Fir Park. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attacking midfielder latest

Celtic were linked with Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee last month, as per CaughtOffside. The 22-year-old, who is an England youth international, is facing an uncertain long-term future at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the January transfer window.

In this latest update regarding his situation, The Telegraph claim Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Brentford and Crystal Palace are all keeping tabs on him. The report adds that Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Fiorentina and Bologna are also interested in luring him overseas.

McAtee has risen up through the academy ranks at Manchester City. The Salford-born man has been loaned out twice to Sheffield United to get some experience.

Rangers player admission

Rangers player Ianis Hagi has said he is ‘really enjoying’ his football at the moment and believes the future is ‘exciting’ for him at Ibrox. He stayed put in Scotland in the last window amid talk of an exit and he has forced his way back into Philippe Clement’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old joined his current club back in 2020 on an initial loan deal that was later made permanent. He was loaned out to Alaves in the last campaign before heading back to the Gers this past summer.

He has said, as per the Daily Record: “It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions. But at the moment I’m really enjoying my football. I really feel like what’s ahead of me is really exciting and hopefully I can help the team every game and bring my qualities and my creativity on a daily basis for this club.”

The Romania international added: “We understand the position we’re in in the league, we understand the points difference, but there is still plenty of football to be played. Hopefully games like the one against St Mirren will make us understand what it takes to win at this time of year.

“We just need to be all-round more dynamic and understand that this time of the year is really important for this club. Hopefully we can get the three points against Motherwell and move on.”