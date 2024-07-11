Striker Alfredo Morelos, right, with Scott Arfield | SNS

Two Rangers heroes are set to be on the move this transfer window.

Scott Arfield left Ibrox as the Michael Beale era was kicking off last summer, joining FC Charlotte in the MLS. The Ibrox fan favourite signed an 18-month deal at the American side but that deal looks set to come to an end 18 months early.

MLS writer Tom Bogert has the claimed that the 35-year-old is on his way back to the UK, with a club situated in the "lower leagues in England.” Arfield won the Premiership title with Rangers in 2021 but he’s also had time in England with stints at Burnley, Huddersfield Town and Watford. He didn’t appear in training on Thursday with finishing touches claimed to be put on the move.

A man he won the title with over three years ago is Alfredo Morelos. The striker divides opinion but he left Rangers fans both enamoured and frustrated during his eventful six years in blue. He is currently with Santos in Brazil but looks poised to be leaving the South American giant.

Colombian pair Atletico Junior and Atletico Nacional were said to be battling for his signature but now Brazilian outlet Versus have claimed major European interest. Europa Conference League holders Olympiacos have been tipped with interest, going as far as putting in an official approach for Morelos.

Santos chiefs are willing to negotiate a transfer fee with parties interested in the 28-year-old. Olympiacos return to the Europa League after becoming a European champion last season, and Morelos is the fourth-highest scorer in the all-time top scorers list in the competition with 32 strikes.