Rangers are set to start the 2024/25 campaign at Hampden. | SNS Group

Rangers are to relocate for the start of the season.

Rangers are set to begin the season at Hampden - but what games will be impacted by their temporary stadium switch?

A delayed steel delivery halted construction on the Copland Road Stand at Ibrox. Ex-CEO James Bisgrove was in charge of the project and left club chiefs reeling with the news he was moving to Saudi Arabia with the extend of delays beginning to rear their heads.

Now Hampden has been offered as an alternative for the start of the season while work is finished off in Govan. Rangers chairman John Bennett will address fans in a statement over the coming days, according to the Daily Record, with “an acknowledgement at Ibrox that fans will remain deeply unhappy with the shambolic situation.”

So what games are set to be impacted? Their first home league game of the season versus Motherwell will be one, as will their following hosting of Ross County a fortnight later. At least one Champions League qualifier on August 6/7 or August 13 will be impacted, and progression from that could see a play-off round match on August 20/21 or 27/28 hit.

There is also a home draw in the Premier Sports Cup second round on August 17/18 to take into account, meaning there are a total of five games that could be impacted at this stage.

Midfielder Kieran Dowell said of the situation: "To be honest that is not really an issue for us as players. Our fans make away games home games the way they are so I don’t think that is going to be an issue for us.”