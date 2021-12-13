Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will face the Bundesliga giants over two legs

A general view of the Europa League trophy in Nyon at UEFA headquarters

Rangers will face a mouth watering two-legged clash against German side Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League knockout round play-off.

The Scottish champions were among the seeded teams during Monday’s draw in Nyon having finished runners-up behind Lyon in their group.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst in action for Rangers against Borussia Dortmund when the clubs last met in European competition in the third round of the UEFA Cup in the 1999-2000 season. (Photo by SNS Group).

Dortmund, who trail Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in second place, dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League section behind Ajax and Sporting Lisbon.

The first leg will take place at the Signal Iduna Park on February 17, with the second leg at Ibrox Stadium on February 24.

The previous meeting between both clubs came in the third round of the UEFA Cup in 1999/2000 when the Germans advanced on penalties after both side won their respective home legs 2-0.

Since then, the Light Blues have endured mixed fortunes against German opposition, winning two, drawing one and losing five games.

The arrival of Borussia Dortmund’s star-studded squad, featuring the likes of Norwegian star striker Erling Haaland, Germany duo Marco Reus and Mats Hummels and Belgian international Axel Witsel in Glasgow will have supporters scrambling for tickets.

Former Rangers star Kris Boyd issued an appeal to Europe’s elite clubs to buy Haaland, renowned as one of the best young strikers in World football, this January.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Reacting to the draw live on Sky Sports, he joked: “I’m not to sure how Haaland will be feeling. He won’t be looking forward to facing Connor Goldson.

“Could someone do us as favour and come along and buy Haaland before the tie comes around in February? That would help Rangers for sure!

“It’s obviously going to be very tough. They’re six points behind Bayern Munich at the top of their domestic league.

“Yes, it didn’t happen for them in their Champions League group and they’ll be a little bit disappointed but they finished it with a 5-0 victory over Besiktas.

“They’re a fantastic team, they’ve got some top talents in there squad.

“When you get to the latter stages of any European competition you’re going to draw big names, you’re going to have superstars coming to your stadium. That is the whole point of qualifying for the knockout stages.

“It will be a fantastic occasion. Rangers have managed to get through the Europa League group stages for the last few seasons, so they’re used to this standard of football, albeit I don’t think they have came up against a team at the level of Borussia Dortmund.

“I think it was important Rangers didn’t get a trip that was far away travel-wise, given the importance of the league this season because the winners go straight into the Champions League next season, which is fantastic for Scottish football.

“It’s going to be really difficult for Rangers. Everyone knows about the talented footballers that Dortmund have got, so Rangers are going to have to be at their best to get anything from it.

“Dortmund have shown over the years in European football how good they are, but you just never know with Rangers. There have been a few shock surprises over the last few years and I’m sure Giovanni van Bronckhorst and the players will be looking forward to it.