The former Southampton boss and Yokohama F. Marinos head coach had both been linked with the vacant Ibrox job

Former Southampton manager Hasenhüttl has reportedly decided to take some time out of the game before assessing his next challenge after the Austrian was sacked by the Premier League outfit earlier this month.

The 55-year-old had been linked with the vacant Light Blues position because of his relationship with Sporting Director Ross Wilson, who previously hired him at St Mary’s. However, significant question marks on whether he would accept the role with the current squad featuring multiple out-of-contract players and requiring an extensive rebuild remained unclear.

Another name who won’t be heading to Glasgow and joining his former club is current Yokohama F. Marinos boss Kevin Muscat. The 49-year-old continues to build an impressive CV, including his aforementioned spell at Melbourne Victory where he succeeded Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou before stepping into his shoes once again with the J-League club.

FK Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen and Livingston boss David Martindale have distanced themselves from the post over the past 24 hours, while ex-Middlesbrough head coach Chris Wilder is also unlikely to make the final cut as Gers officials start to narrow down their shortlist over the coming days.

Queen’s Park Rangers boss Michael Beale remains very much in the frame and the English Championship club stated yesterday that they wouldn’t stand in his way if he wanted to return to Govan after previously serving as first-team coach under Steven Gerrard for three years.

Speculation that the Glasgow giants had agreed to meet the 42-year-old front-runner’s release clause last night was played down. Beale, who spent seven months as assistant to Gerrard at Aston Villa, recently turned down an approach from Wolves after stating he has unfinished business at Loftus Road.

Michael Beale, a former Rangers coach who is currently at QPR, is the favourite to be the next Ibrox manager after the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The Englishman has retained a strong relationship with the Gers board since his departure and was previously spotted watching his old club in action during their Premiership clash against Aberdeen in October. The Scottish Sun claim any move for Beale would come with the condition he works alongside a Scottish assistant.

Ibrox managing director Stewart Robertson and sporting director Ross Wilson are in London today to accelerate their search, with Peter Bosz, Sinisa Mihaijlovic and Francesco Fariolo all keen to hold talks with the club.

GlasgowWorld understands the club are determined to ensure their new manager is in place before holding their AGM on December 6, with the first-team squad due to report back from a two-week break on Monday.