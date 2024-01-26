Rangers to turn their attentions to £10 million rated EFL Championship left back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rangers' left back search could see them turn to an English defender once described as 'exceptional' by current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, according to reports.

The Ibrox club has been in the market for a number of full backs this month with the future of both Ridvan Yilmaz and Borna Barisic unclear and now they are said to be considering a move for Leicester City star Luke Thomas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old left sided defender was on loan with English Premier League side Sheffield United earlier this season but returned to his parent club recently after starting just 11 games and now Foxes boss Enzo Maresca is said to be happy to send him out on loan in order to get much needed game time - and that has reportedly alerted Rangers boss Philippe Clement.

Cameron Pring, David Jurasek and Gijs Smal have also been strongly linked with moves north to Glasgow but according to The Daily Mail the Gers are now hoping they could tie up a late move for Thomas ahead of the transfer window deadline as they look to bolster their options at the back. The player, who is rated at £10 million according to TransMarkt also had reported interest from EFL Championship team Sunderland earlier in the window.

Current left back Yilmaz scored his first league goal for the club on Wednesday as he blasted Rangers into the lead during their 3-0 win over Hibs but could move back to his native Turkey during the window with Galatasary showing a strong interest in the defender.