The final few days of the January transfer window are synonymous with frantic activity, player sales and late additions as team’s try to assemble the strongest team possible to achieve their objectives in the second half of the campaign.

January can often be a difficult time to do business, but once one deal is made it can often create a butterfly effect that prompts other teams to do business.

The SPFL transfer window is scheduled to run until Thursday 1 February, giving teams until 11.30pm to conclude all of their business.

With that in mind we have rounded up all of the latest transfer stories involving Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers.

Leeds United ‘keep tabs’ on Celtic flop after failed loan spell

Championship promotion contenders Leeds United are keeping a close eye on former Celtic defender Nat Phillips, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The 26-year-old joined the Hoops on a season-long loan deal in the summer. He made six league appearances at Parkhead during the first half of the season, but was recalled early by parent club Liverpool due to a lack of game time.

The Reds are keen to loan Phillips out again this month. Leeds boss Daniel Farke is thought to be an admirer of the defender, who helped an injury-hit Liverpool side secure Champions League football in 2020/21.

However, the Whites are likely to face competition from both Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City who are also in the market for a defender.

Former Rangers hero says transfer linked star still has a chance of success at Ibrox

Ridvan Yilmaz faces an uncertain future at Rangers amid rumours of a potential transfer to the Turkish Super Liga.

Reigning champions Galatasaray are believed to be the main admirers of the ex-Besiktas left back, who had previously impressed in the division.

Yilmaz struggled for game time in his first season at Rangers, but has begun to show more signs of promise this term - notably bagging his first goal for the Gers during yesterday’s 3-0 victory against Hibs.

Ex-Rangers winger and now Sky Sports pundit Neil McCann believes that the player is capable of success at Ibrox and has urged Rangers to keep hold of him, unless a replacement is lined up.

McCann told Football Scotland: "I think there's still a chance he could have a future, if they don't get a replacement ready to bring in then I'd find it strange they'd let Ridvan Yilmaz walk out the door.

"I think the boy is maybe looking for a move because of his lack of use. I think he's struggled to find consistency and freedom of injury where he's getting a place in the team.”

Commenting on the goal against Hibs, he said: " This is a brilliant move. It's a beautiful touch that sets him up and it's a wonderful finish. He's a full back that does his best work going forward, it's how he is one on one defensively.

"I think he's quick and if the opportunity comes for the boy to go back to Turkey, which is the suggestion with Galatasaray, I think he'll take it, but if they don't get a replacement I don't think they should sell him. They should keep him.