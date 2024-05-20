Rangers told to 'absolutely' accept transfer offer for key star as $24million question looms ahead of clearout
A Rangers hero has claimed it’s time for change at Ibrox - and James Tavernier may be one of the stars to go as part of it.
The club captain has been a crucial player since arriving in Glasgow in 2015 and has become the UK’s highest-scoring defender while in blue. Another year without a Premiership title though has brought fresh scrutiny upon him and boss Philippe Clement’s side, with experienced players like John Lundstram and Borna Barisic out of contract.
Former midfielder Derek Ferguson reckons that there is a $24million question looming over Ibrox. Should a big offer come in for the Rangers captain though, he thinks it could be time for change.
Asked if Rangers should accept a big offer were one to arrive, he claimed to Ibrox News: “Absolutely, there’s not even two ways about it. He has been a good servant, his stats are phenomenal, but at times defensively that’s where the criticism comes from the support.
“I just think sometimes he’s been at the club for a good while now, you could argue the team’s underachieved, there’s reasons for that, but if you look at this stats – this is what everyone goes back to – he’s been a good servant.
“If he does get a good move he goes with our best wishes and hopefully we can make a few bob out of him. It is what it is with Tav we appreciate him but I just think if we get a few bob for him we take it, goes with our best wishes, but sometimes it’s just your time, your times up, it’s time to leave.
“We need young, hungry players that want to prove themselves and hopefully Philippe Clement’s going to get the ammunition to go out and get them to bring them in. But that’s the $24million question isn’t it? Will there be will there be finances for him?
“There’s a few too many that have been there too long and it’s time for change.”
