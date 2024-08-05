SNS Group

A Rangers defender is demanding they raise their levels ahead of Tuesday’s crucial Champions League qualifier

John Souttar insists Rangers must “step up” their performance levels to keep their Champions League dream alive this season following a stalemate with Hearts in Saturday’s Premiership curtain-raiser.

The Ibrox side have jetted out to Poland for their third qualifying round first-leg clash with Ukraine outfit Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday night and centre half Souttar says Philippe Clement’s squad can use their recent bounce-back ability on the continental stage to deliver a statement result in Lublin.

The Light Blues squad is still being reshaped by Clement after a summer of personnel changes. Souttar is well aware they fell short of what was required in Edinburgh at the weekend and claims they must raise their game significantly against a Dynamo side, who hit nine goals in two legs against Partizan Belgrade in the previous round and had the full weekend off to prepare for the match.

The 27-year-old stated: “We will need to step it up from what we did against Hearts. All the preparation has been on that game so we haven’t looked at the game yet. We will do that. A a group, we are confident we can go there and get a positive result. There were times last year when we maybe didn’t have a great result at the weekend then performed well in Europe. We can take confidence from that on Tuesday and go and do the same.

“Between pre-season and now it is basically full on. We were well aware of that for weeks and we have built towards that physically and tactically. We need to show it on the pitch on Tuesday. Of course, we are dying to be part of the Champions League. I think everyone in their right mind would want to play Champions League football. It is top level. Everyone will put everything they can to get there.”

With a steady stream of new arrivals checking in this summer, Souttar reckons the squad will continue to gel and improve together as players get familiarised with their new surroundings, with midfielder Connor Barron the only one of EIGHT recruits given the nod to start the Tynecastle clash.

“It is difficult at this stage of the season but it is what you want to be involved in,” Souttar said. “You want to be involved in competitive football. You can play as many pre-season games as you want but you can never recreate what a game like on Sunday is like or what a game like Tuesday will be.

“They are the games you want to play in but we have got to adapt quickly as players and be professional, rest and recover, and get your body right for Tuesday because it is a short turnaround. I came into this club and it is difficult when you first come in. I thought the new players did well. It is going to take time for them to bed in, take time to be themselves in the group, especially when you come from different countries.

“It is difficult for them and even their families off the pitch to get used to the language and the culture. It will take time for them to relax and bed in but it is important that the boys here support them and give them everything they can to do that.”

Upon their return from Poland later this week, Rangers will host Motherwell at Hampden Park with work still ongoing at Ibrox - and Souttar claims none of the club’s well-documented off-field troubles will be used as an excuse for poor performances or results across the start of the campaign.

The Scotland international admitted: “No, there will be no excuses on our behalf and hopefully we won’t need to use any excuses and we will be going through. As players we concentrate on the football, I am sure you are all aware of that. We do everything we can, everything we can control we do. We are looking forward to Tuesday.”