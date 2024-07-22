He was at Euro 2024 with Scotland | . (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers have been told that Scott McKenna is a no-brainer transfer move if there is a deal to be struck.

The centre-back was one of the few players who made a positive impression with Scotland at Euro 2024 this summer, having spent the second half of last season at Copenhagen. He departed Premier League club Nottingham Forest as a free agent at the end of his contract this summer.

No stranger to Scottish football having started his career at Aberdeen, former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson believes he is one star that his ex-club should be targeting. With Rangers in a position where they need to sell to buy, no fee would be required to sign McKenna.

Wages would be taken into consideration but Ferguson says an aggressive style battler at the back would not go amiss in Phillipe Clement’s team. Speaking to Ibrox News, he said: “If we get the opportunity to get McKenna through the door that’d be a no-brainer for me.

“I’ve watched him over the years and obviously away with Scotland. I love experience at the back. I love aggressive players at the back. He’s not the greatest footballer in the world but sometimes when he gets himself into a bit of a sticky situation he’s got real pace that gets him out of that. He’d be a great signing if Rangers could get that one done.”

So far this summer window, Rangers have signed Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Hamza Igamane.