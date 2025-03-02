A Liverpool icon has been backed for Rangers as has a hero of the club from years past.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Rangers star has told the Ibrox club to bring two favourites of the fans back to Govan amid stormy waters.

The Light Blues suffered their latest calamity on Saturday as they were made to suffer a third straight defeat at Ibrox. Motherwell are the latest team to stun them in front of raging home supporters with Luke Armstrong and Tom Sparrow goals enough to cancel out Cyriel Dessers’ effort in a 2-1 Premiership loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under interim manager Barry Ferguson, they are now 16 points behind Celtic ahead of a daunting Europa League last 16 tie with Fenerbahce. The caretaker’s brother, Derek, believes another former Rangers man must return with CEO Patrick Stewart looking for a sporting director.

Weir takes heat off

David Weir shone for Rangers in the latter part of his career and won eight trophies in five years between 2007-2012, including three titles. He has now taken on a key role at Brighton as technical director and with Nils Koppen juggling many roles behind the scenes in Govan, Weir is a man the pundit wants to see come in.

Ferguson told Ibrox News: “The name that crops up when thinking about candidates for this role is David Weir. He’s done a great job at Brighton and is one that instantly comes to the fore. It’s a good decision by the club to get a sporting director in. Koppen was technical director but he’s been doing too many jobs.“

Stewart said of the Sporting Director hunt recently: The most significant action which has arisen from [the ongoing review] is that we identified the need to appoint someone who has responsibility for the entire football operations throughout the club. We are now in the market for a Sporting Director. That role will put someone right at the top of the football tree; an experienced football person who will be responsible for all aspects of the football club to ensure they’re working together towards fulfilling our holistic joined-up plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you look at the each of the elite European football clubs, most of them will have a single person that is responsible for the entirety of the football operations. We are something of an outlier by not having that at the moment, so that’s why we’re going to that model. Nils was brought in to do player recruitment and when there were some senior departures in the football area he stepped up and brought some stability and leadership. I’m really grateful to him for doing that. Nils has performed really strongly in player recruitment, and we can see the results of that with the players that we have at the moment.

“He is someone who I rate really highly, but the Sporting Director will complement his role as it will allow him to focus on what he was hired to do, which was to recruit players and, in a wider context, squad planning. This will give some breathing space to do that and it will really complement and give him the ability to do that.”

Gerrard factor

It’s not his brother who is being talked about for a permanent Rangers stay either, but another hero of the club. Steven Gerrard was the last man to win the title as boss in 2021 and is available now after leaving Saudi side Al Ettifaq. Ferguson said on Gerrard: “It’s a surprise Steven left his position in Saudi.

“It’s one Rangers fans would probably welcome. He got the club to 55 titles, although people would argue it took him three years to get there. Ultimately, he did get there and he’s held in high esteem – most fans adore him. If that appointment was to be made, I’ll be honest with you, I’d welcome it. If Steven Gerrard was to come in, I wouldn’t be against it.”